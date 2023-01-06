Bad weather forces Delhi-Mumbai flights to hover in sky

- Passengers coming from Delhi and Mumbai were later on brought in one flight to Aurangabad.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The bad weather and poor visibility due to the spread of fog prevented two planes (of one airline company) from Delhi and Mumbai to land at the Chikalthana Airport today early morning. As a result, these planes were spotted hovering in the sky for some time and then headed towards Mumbai for landing.

According to sources, “ The two flights (Delhi-Aurangabad-Delhi and Mumbai-Aurangabad-Mumbai) were on their regular scheduled time. Hence they arrived between 8 am and 8.30 am, but poor visibility due to bad weather deterred them from direct landing. Hence these flights made 3-4 rounds in the sky to get clearance but were in vain. These flights left for Mumbai for landing. Later on, the airline company accommodated the passengers of these two separate flights (who were to come to Aurangabad), in one common flight and arrived at the local airport at around 1.45 pm.”

“The flight left the city for Delhi via Mumbai. The passengers of Delhi were unable to go directly. Instead, they had to go on the same flight to Mumbai with other Mumbai-bound passengers and then fly towards Delhi. This flight left the local airport at around 2.30 pm,” added the source.

Meanwhile, many of the passengers who had planned to travel to Mumbai and Delhi preferred to cancel their journey, while others travelled after waiting for a couple of hours.

According to sources, “ The visibility from 1200 metres height is required for an aircraft to land on the runway. On Friday early morning the visibility was low. Hence in this complex situation, the flight is not landed at the airport.”