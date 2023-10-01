Bageshwar Dham Darbar in city in November

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bageshwar Dham Darbar of spiritual preacher Pandit Dhirendra Krushna Shashtri Maharaj will be held in the city on November 5,6 and 7.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad met Shashtri at Chhatrapur in Madhya Pradesh recently and gave him the invitation to organise a Darbar. The programme will be held in a mandap in around 100 acres of land and around 10 lakh devotees are expected to attend it. Dr Karad has appealed to the people to attend the programme in large numbers.