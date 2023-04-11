Bail of fake additional collector rejected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) Ramteke rejected the bail plea of fake additional district collector Amol Pajai-Marathe and his associate Anan Kalore for cheating many youths in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hingoli, Yavatmal and other districts on the pretext of helping them to get jobs in Forest and Health Departments.

Amol Pajai-Marathe presented himself as an additional district collector of Hingoli. A case was registered against him in Hingoli. Pajai and his Anant Kalore were arrested in the case.

On learning this, Ashok Vikhe and others from the city too lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station. The accused to youths at Rs 54.97 lakh, including Rs 14.87 lakh from Vikhe.

Advocates Anand Deshpande, Adesh Watane and Shailesh Aade appeared for the complainant while advocates Premlata Bankhede, Senal Lingse, Gopal Khandare and Prachi Chavan assisted them. A case was registered against the duo at Jawaharnagar Police Station. When they were produced in court, their bail application was rejected.