Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto to create awareness on financial literacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Office of the Reserve Bank of India Ombudsman Mumbai, in partnership with Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto Ltd organised an extensive awareness program on the Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RBIOS), fraud awareness, and financial literacy at the Bajaj Auto plant premises in Waluj on October 19 and 20.

Deputy RBIO Mumbai II, H S Verma, AGM RBIO Aniruddha Mallick, AM RBIO Akash Kabra, principal nodal officer Rinku Anand, and his dedicated team were present. State Bank of India (SBI) staff members and around 300 enthusiastic participants actively participated in this learning initiative.

Verma emphasised the success of the RBIOS and elucidated the simple and cost-free procedure for filing complaints under the scheme, which can be conveniently done online at cms.rbi.org.in

He stressed upon the importance of safeguarding personal information, such as the CVV number on credit cards, to prevent potential losses if the card is lost or compromised.

Bajaj Finance representatives Rinku Anand, Ankur Arora, and Megha More also addressed the participants.

Mallick and Kabra urged all attendees to exercise caution when using online banking and ATMs, advising against sharing PINs or OTPs with anyone. They also highlighted that individuals can inquire about the status of their complaints or raise concerns by contacting the Reserve Bank Ombudsman on the toll-free number 14448.