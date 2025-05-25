Baliram patil school students reunite after 24 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 2000-01 10th-grade batch of Baliram Patil Vidyalaya, Cidco area, reunited after 24 years at an event organized by the alumni. The reunion was attended by teachers Dattatray Navgire, Santosh Rathod, P. Gaikwad, Anil Pawar, K.M. Baraikar, C.S. Limbekar, M.B. Chavan, and Nandkumar Gadekar, along with retired staff. Many alumni have excelled as police officers, teachers, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and politicians. Former students shared their experiences. Present were Mayuri Challawar, Vijaya Rathod, Sheetal Khairnar, Nikhilesh Patil, Babu Swami, Mahendra Kharat, Samadhan Patil, Sachin Tathe and others