Bamu bows to pressure, relaxes norms on vacant posts in PG colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bowing to the pressure of Management Council members, the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) relaxed the norms of recruiting two full-time approved teachers compulsorily in the postgraduate courses.

It may be noted that there are 458 affiliated colleges to Bamu in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv for the academic year 2022-23. Of them, 100 colleges offer PG courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Education and Engineering. The majority of them lack approved staff currently. The majority of them had no full-time approved staff.

The colleges which offer professional courses collect hefty fees as per the norms but do not pay teachers salaries according to the rules and regulations. The lack of approved staff creates pressure on the university in answer books assessment and delayed result declaration. The declaration of the result with delay maligns the image of Bamu.

With a view to making the assessment and result declaration process smooth, Management and Academic Councils asked the administration to make a minimum of two approved teacher appointments compulsory for the PG colleges. Subsequently, the university issued a circular last month directing the PG colleges to fill at least two full-time teachers otherwise they would face action.

However, favouring PG colleges, the MC members put pressure on the administration to relax the rules of the two teachers' compulsion.

The administration issued a circular a few days after revising the norms. As per the revised norms, the colleges which do not have eligible teachers can recruit one full-time PG teacher while PG-recognised teachers can be hired on one post.

When contacted, the office-bearers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCT), Dr Bappa Mhaske, Dr Maruti Tegumpure, Dr Umakant Rathod said that the teachers working in granted colleges are taking the whole burden of the assessment of answer books while PG teachers from non-granted colleges do not turn up for the evaluation.

“This delays the result of the courses and has a negative impact on universities and colleges. In New Education Policy (NEP), it is necessary to announce the result in 30 days, otherwise, the vice chancellor will be held responsible for the delay. The university must ensure to get appointed full-time approved teachers on the vacant posts,” they said.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the colleges would have to follow the rules of the university, otherwise, they would face action. He said that there is no availability of teachers for some subjects. He refused to comment on this matter.

50 pc colleges were to face closure

Had the university implemented the norms of two teachers' compulsory recruitment, nearly 50 per cent of colleges would have faced closure and reduced burden of examinations on the administration.