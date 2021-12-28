Bamu employees call off indefinite strike on 11th day

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

Members of Maharashtra State College and University Employees Joint Action Committee who launched an indefinite strike in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) called off on Tuesday, the 11th day of agitation.

The officers and employees started the agitation on December 18 for their different demands including implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for all 796 posts of the university, old pension scheme for those who joined the service after 2005, granting permission to fill vacant posts in university, making five days week and releasing the arrears of 58 months of the employees who are getting pay scale as per the new pay panel.

The agitators brought the function in all the departments including administrative and academic to standstill to press for their demands. Students mostly from outside who visited the campus for their works faced a lot of inconveniences.

Online meeting of agitators, minister held

A meeting of agitators representatives and higher and technical education minister Uday Sawant was held online on Monday evening to end the agitation. The deputy secretary of the State Government, Ajit Bawiskar, issued a letter last evening to the union president stating that the proposal of implementation of assured career progression scheme and recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission is under consideration.

The officers and employees held a meeting today and called off the agitation this evening. University employees union president Dr Parvat Kasure, Dr Kailas Pathrikar led the agitation. Sanjay Rajput, S B Chavan, Sanjay Kawade and others participated in it.