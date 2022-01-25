BAMU extends last date to apply for UG, PG exams with late fee

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has extended the last date for applying for the October/November 2021 sessions undergraduate and postgraduate examinations.

However, the candidates will have to pay a late fee.

The registration for UG and PG examinations for the first semester of the academic year 2021-22 had already ended.

However, there was a demand from the students' unions to allow them to appear for the examination at least with late fee to avoid their education loss.

Considering the demand, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) extended the last date with the late fee.

The UG students can apply till January 28 while for PG the date is January 31. The colleges will have to submit the UG and PG students' application forms up to January 31 and February 4 respectively.

UG exams from Feb 7, PG from Feb 23

The examinations of UG traditional courses including BA, B Com and B Sc will commence on February 7 in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts while for PG, it is February 23.

Online exams for the 3rd consecutive year

The university started conducting online examinations in 2020 with the rise in Covid patients. The students appeared online in 2021 also. As per the Government’s announcement, all the universities will take online examinations in 2022 considering the current situation.