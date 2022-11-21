Bamu gears up for Senate polls; 465 employees given training

Aurangabad: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is gearing up for the first phase election of 10 seats of the Senate.

The election for Senate-Graduate will be held on November 26. A total of 465 teachers, officers and employees were imparted training on Monday for the election.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole inaugurated the training camp today.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale, master trainer Dr Mustajeeb Khan, desk officer Arjun Khandre and others were present. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle guided the participants.

Dr Khan gave training through powerpoint presentations on how to put preferences on ballot papers and the election process.

VC Dr Yeole said that this time around, elections of the Senate, Academic Council and Board of Studies are being conducted transparently.

He said that all those who would participate in the election process should follow discipline. Dr Vishnu Karhale conducted the proceedings while Sanjay Lamb proposed a vote of thanks.

Scrutiny completed for 2nd phase election

The scrutiny of 449 nomination papers of second phase elections of the Senate, Academic Council and Board of Studies was completed on Sunday and Monday. The election for 29 seats of the Senate and eight seats of the Academic Council will be held on December 10. The list of valid and invalid nomination papers will be released on November 22.

Panel form for election & counting

VC Dr Pramod Yeole set up a seven-member committee for Senate-Graduate elections and counting. It comprises Dr S N Date, Dr P B Papdiwal, Dr Anita Murugkar, Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Pravin Yannawar, and Dr Kirtivant Ghadele.

36.8 K voters

A total of 36,802 graduates registered as voters for the Senate elections to be held at 81 polling booths of four districts on coming Saturday.