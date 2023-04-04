Bamu seeks suggestions & proposals for new colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started seeking proposals and suggestions for the new colleges and courses from the stakeholders for its five-year perspective plan.

The university will make the planning of opening new colleges in the selected places in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv for five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that students, teachers, parents, education societies, social activists and the general public can send their suggestions or request to launch new colleges or courses in particular, village, town, tehsil or districts on the basis of their need.

The plan is being developed as per the provisions in Maharashtra Public University Act 2016 and the State Government’s letter issued in January this year.

The stakeholders can fill a survey form on the university’s portal and also suggest the location for starting a new college.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the last date for submission of the online survey form and suggestion is April 15 for the five-year perspective plan.

Skills-based courses need

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the number of affiliated colleges which offer traditional courses is more than needed.

“Because of this, 50 per cent of seats remain vacant. In the coming days, there is a need for skills-based and job-oriented courses. Considering this, the stakeholders should send their suggestions and proposals,” he added.

4 districts have 486 colleges

There are 486 university-affiliated colleges in the four districts. The colleges have an intake of undergraduate and postgraduate students is 4.50 lakh. Selected colleges offer professional courses while the majority of them have traditional courses.

The university will implement National Education Policy in the coming academic year, so, the courses will be different from the existing ones.