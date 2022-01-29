Bamu serves notice Dr Totawad over job approval withdrawal

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has issued a notice to Dr Nagnath Totawad for withdrawing approval of his appointment due to using two different castes certificates for the job and qualifying State Eligibility Test (SET)

The university recommended Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) withdraw his SET certificate. Dr Totawad passed SET in English (seat no 2804) on the basis of ‘Koya’ Scheduled Tribe category caste certificate.

He applied for the post of assistant professor for English subject at Vivekanand College. He got the job on OBC caste ‘Kulekadgi’ certificate as per the caste mentioned in the advertisement.

On receiving the complaint, the university administration verified the documents and found two use of two different castes certificates to get passed SET and teacher’s job. There was a demand from youth unions to remove Dr Totawad from the post of assistant professor.

The university issued a show-cause notice to him a few days ago stating as to why his approval should not be withdrawn for misguiding the State Government and the university. If he fails to submit the clarification within seven days, Bamu will withdraw the job’s approval based on available documents.