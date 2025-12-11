Bank mitras to march in Nagpur on 12th December

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra State Bank Mitra Association will hold a march on 12th December, starting from Yashwant Stadium, Sitaburdi, to Vidhan Bhavan at 10 am. Around 1,000 bank mitras from across Maharashtra are expected to participate.

Bank mitras have played a crucial role in financial inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, connecting millions to formal banking, distributing RuPay cards, and implementing government schemes like Life Jyoti Insurance, health coverage, and Atal Pension Yojana, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 20,000 bank mitras continue to serve rural and remote areas. However, mitras face serious challenges, including no job security, undefined service terms, low commission, lack of minimum wage or benefits, and appointment through intermediaries. Financial pressures have intensified, leading to extreme distress in some cases. The march aims to present these demands to the Chief Minister and the RBI Regional Director, seeking formation of a dedicated committee and timely resolution of their issues.