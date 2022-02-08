Basant Panchami at The MGM School

Aurangabad, Feb 8: Basant Panchami, the festival of education and learning, was celebrated in The MGM School, Padegaon both online and offline. The celebration commenced seeking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati, with prayer to bestow the gift of knowledge and wisdom on the students. The students offered yellow flowers and placed their books at her feet to be blessed. Saraswati Vandana and recitation of poems on Goddess Saraswati and the onset of Basant followed. The students were also made aware of the association of yellow colour symbolizing the sun, spiritual, knowledge happiness, peace, optimism and mental development. The students and teachers were all dressed in yellow attire. The students presented yellow delicacies like sweet rice, shira, noodles, and varieties of dhokla, pakoras, pooran poli, poha and upama. Last but not the least, the spring of joy took over when the students displayed their talent through kite flying. The celebration ended wishing everyone a “Happy Basant Panchami.”