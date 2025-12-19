Be ready for uncertainty, believe in yourself — P. J. Swamy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Management Association (AMA) hosted its 80th “Rare Share Session” at Anand Hall, MIT Campus, Beed Bypass, featuring senior industry expert and Managing Director of Force Elastomech India Pvt. Ltd., P. J. Swamy.

Swamy shared lessons from over 40 years of entrepreneurial and professional experience, tracing his journey from a small village in Andhra Pradesh, through Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai, to establishing a world-class automobile rubber parts manufacturing company in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His enterprise now provides direct employment to over 1,000 people and indirect jobs to around 500, with operations in Germany, Brazil, and beyond. He advised attendees to embrace uncertainty, learn from failures, and continuously evolve. “Believe in yourself and let God be your co-pilot,” he said, stressing values, integrity, and thoughtful decision-making. Leadership, he noted, depends on clarity of thought and consistent action, not language. The session opened with AMA President Ashish Garde highlighting Mr. Swamy’s multifaceted 40-year journey. AMA Honorary Secretary Ved Jahagirdar anchored the event, while MIT Director Munish Sharma praised his simplicity and practical guidance. The session drew a large audience of management students and industry representatives, including Satish Kagliwal, Milind Kank, Giridhar Sangneria, Narendra Kulkarni and others.