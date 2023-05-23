Beat Marshals arrest habitual criminal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of beat marshals (dail 112) from Jawaharnagar Police Station arrested a hardcore criminal at the weekly mark of the Dargah area of the city.

The criminal has been identified as Vishal Ramesh Kasbe (22, Punjabai Chowk, Garkheda). Police inspector Venkatesh Kendre said that Vishal confessed to committing many crimes.

According to details beat Marshal Chandrakant Pote and Maruti Gore were patrolling in the weekly market of Dargah Chowk. They received information that the hardened criminal who has been absconding would arrive at the market.

They informed PI Kendre about it. PSI Vasant Shelke also reached the spot at the instructions of PI Kendre. A trap was laid on the road opposite the weekly market.

Kasbe was coming towards the weekly market from Shambhunagar. On seeing policemen, he jumped into a nullah near CIIGMA hospital to run away.

Policemen chased the criminal and arrested him. During the interrogation, he confessed to stealing a motorcycle along with his friends Ritesh Dodwe and Shaikh Adil from Trisharan Chowk.

He also revealed to the police that the trio robbed one person at knifepoint They took Rs 4,000 and a mobile phone from him. Cases of serious crimes were registered against Kasbe.