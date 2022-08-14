Beauty of our country lies in unity

Dr Sk Kabeer Ahmed (Principal): Our country which will complete 75 years of Independence has the largest democracy in the world. The beauty of our country is that there is unity in diversity. People of different castes, creeds, religions, and sects still live together while there are many countries which witnessed sectarian violence and conflict after several decades of their Independence.

But, our country survived all crises and became a powerful country. It progressed in Science and Technology and Agriculture. This is because of collective efforts made by people since Independence. While remembering all the achievements, we should not forget our freedom fighters and soldiers.

I-Day shows power of country

Kalyani Nagore (freelancer): Independence Day has always been so special for us that a day when we remember all the glory of our country as we remember the struggle and efforts of Indian freedom fighters who fought for Indian independence. Independence Day of India not only shows the independence of India from the rule of the British, but it also shows the power of this country.

We are lucky enough to get an opportunity to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

It is a celebration of the country's glorious history of our people, culture and achievements. W are sure the country will achieve new heights of development in the coming days.