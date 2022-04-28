Bench orders disclosure about appointment of lawyers

Aurangabad, April 28:

Following the advertisement dated January 4, 2021 regarding the appointment of assistant public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors in the Aurangabad and Nagpur benches of the Bombay High Court, the bench directed the State government to disclose the information about the action taken regarding appointments by the State government by June 15. The bench comprising Justice RD Dhanuka and Justice SG Mehre also clarified that the timeline will not be extended in any case. The next hearing on the petition is scheduled for June 27, 2022.

The State government had on January 4, 2021 advertised for the recruitment of assistant public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors in the Aurangabad and Nagpur benches. About 55 posts are to be filled in the Aurangabad bench. About 450 lawyers were eligible for the post. But even after a quarter of a year, lawyers have not been appointed. Advocates Vishal Bagal, Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Deepak Rajput, Mahesh Taur, Vinayak Narwade, Bharat Londhe and Vishnu Jaware filed the petition. Adv Sachin Deshmukh on behalf of adv Suyashkumar S Jangda brought the above matters to the notice of the bench. After the hearing, the bench pointed out that further process of appointment could not be stopped after the State government published advertisements and invited applications from the candidates.