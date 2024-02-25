Bhagwan Mahavir stambh and entrance gate dedicated in Sillod

Community projects launched for unity of Rajasthani community

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bhagwan Mahavir Stambh and Bhagwan Mahavir entrance gate were officially opened by the municipal council, followed by Bhoomipujan (foundation stone laying ceremony) for various development projects led by Rajendra Darda, President of Sakal Jain Samaj on Sunday. Marketing and minorities development minister, Abdul Sattar, expressed that these initiatives aim to unite the Rajasthani community.

The ceremony commenced with a two-minute silence to pay homage to Sant Shiromani Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudev. Madhur Gayak Shalibhadramuniji and Pradnya Manishi Pranavmuniji shared insights into Gurudev's life and work.

Chairman of Vaijapur Urban Balasaheb Sancheti, National executive member of Bharatiya Jain Sanghtana Gautam Sancheti, Sakal Marwadi Mahasangh working president Mahavir Patni, president of Mahavir Goshala Manoj Bora, President of Sakal Rajasthani Samaj Vinod Mandlecha, Director of Sanmati Engineering College Mukund Walchale, President of Khandelwal Vikas Manch Somnath Tambi, director of the yarn mill (Sut Girni) Abdul Amer were present. Apart from this, Jain Shravak Sangh president Dharamchand Mandlecha, Digambar Jain Samaj president Anil Lohade, Maheshwari Samaj president Ramesh Lathi, Saitwal Jain Samaj president Padmakar Gosavi, Agrawal Samaj president Sudarshan Agrawal, Khandelwal Samaj president Mukesh Khandelwal were also present.

Rajendra Darda praised minister Abdul Sattar for giving respect to every sect of the Rajasthani society which is a minority and doing development work. Abdul Sattar assured that the development of Sillod will be achieved in the future by taking all the society along. Council mayor Rajshri Nikam, deputy mayor Abdul Sameer, chairman Nandkishore Sahare, chief officer Syed Rafiq welcomed the dignitaries.

Stambh Pujan, Bhoomi Pujan and naming ceremony

The day further witnessed the naming ceremony of Sant Surdasji Maharaj Khandelwal Chowk, the unveiling of the name plaque for Shantigiri Aryanandinagar, and the foundation laying of various structures including the Acharya Aryanandi Memorial, Agrasen Maharaj Stambh, and Kunthunath Bhagwan Shwetambar Jain Temple Ahimsa Dwar. A large crowd from diverse sections of the Rajasthani community gathered for the event.