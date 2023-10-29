Bhikhu Sangh has the power to preserve Buddhism

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

“The Bhikhu Sangha has the power to preserve Buddhism propounded by the Buddha. The Upasaks and the Upasikas have done righteous work by performing Kathin Chivar Daan to the Bhikhu Sangha. The monks are secured from the Sun, wind and rain due to the Chivar and hence in one way the Upasaks and Upasikas have donated good health to the Sangha”, opined Bhadant Sumanvanno Mahathero. He was speaking during the ‘Kathin Chivar Daan’ ceremony held at Lokuttara Mahavihar at Chauka.

Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero made an introductory speech. Bhadant Kashyap Thero conducted the proceedings of the function. Bhadant Pandito Thero, Bhadant Khamsingh, Bhadant Dhammanand, Bhadant Vinaysheel, Bhadant Bodhiratna, Bhadant Kuldeep, Bhadant B Rahulo, Bhadant Dhammaratna, Bhadant Upali, Bhadant Nagsen, Bhante Buddhasheel, Bhante Indvans, Bhante Ashwaghosh, Bhante Ratnakirti, Bhante Bodhisheel, Bhant Vidyanand, Bhant Sudattabodhi, Bhante Sheelbodhi, Bhante Buddhavans and others were present. Industry commissioner Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Upasika Rojana Vannich Kamble, Vinod Lemade, R O Ingale, Dada Wakode and others took efforts for the success of the function.