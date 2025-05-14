Bhondawe Patil Public school shines in X CBSE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhondawe Patil Public School in Bajajnagar achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate in its third batch of Grade X students in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Grade X examinations. Four students scored more than 95% marks, and 15 scored more than 90%. The school records 100% result every year. The school toppers include: Arunita Yadav (96.08%), Chaitali Rathod (96%) and Aryan Chavan (95.04%).

The school president Hanuman Bhondawe, secretary Meenakshi Bhondawe, principal Aviraj Kale, vice-principal Sarmishtha Dutta and others congratulated the high-achieving students and their teachers.