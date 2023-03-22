Bhoomipujan of Waladgaon-Pandharpur bridge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of the Public Works Department, a new bridge will be constructed on the Kham river connecting Waldgaon-Pandharpur at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore. On Wednesday, MLA Sanjay Shirsat performed the Bhoomipujan for the construction of this bridge.

There is a bridge with low height over the Kham river. Every year during the rainy season, the Kham river floods, so the residents of these two villages have to take a long detour to travel through Patoda. The Gram Panchayat followed up to build a new bridge. Bhoomipujan for the construction of this bridge on the occasion of Gudi Padwa was done by Shirsat. Shiv Sena (Shinde group) district chief Rajendra Janjal, former corporators Shilparani Wadkar, Siddhant Shirsat and others were present on the occasion.