Bid to usurp plot in high-end society

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To usurp a multi-million valued plot in a prime location, an office-bearer of the minority department of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, along with goons, attacked a security guard, with swords and axes. This shocking incident occurred at Vidyanagar, in the Seven Hills area, at 1.15 am on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Pundliknagar police have filed serious charges against the office-bearer Akhil Aziz Shaikh, Sainath Telange, and around 20 to 25 goons.

Subhash Balwant Lohekar (75) is currently residing in Bengaluru. In February 1966, his father purchased a 3,600 square foot plot in Vidyanagar for Rs 1,500 rupees. All the necessary documents were also kept with his the then-friend, Adv Madanlal Chhallani. Over time, Lohekar settled in Bengaluru, but he did not sell the plot. According to the allegations made in his complaint, Madanlal Chhallani's son Anil Madanlal Chhallani and grandson Yash Anil Chhallani (residents of N-3) started trying to grab the plot from June 2023.

For this, they created fake and forged documents, making them appear genuine, and attempted to usurp the plot. On July 5, Lohekar's security guard, Sainath Telange, appointed to protect the land, was beaten and threatened by the father-son duo. Due to Lohekar's complaint, police inspector Rajesh Yadav of Pundliknagar police station ordered the filing of a case against the Chhallani father and son. PSI Sandeep Kale is conducting further investigation into the matter.

...Still, they brought goons with swords and axes

On Friday, Lohekar filed a complaint. Despite this, the accused Akhil Shaikh and Sainath Telange, along with 8 to 10 accomplices each, confronted each other. They vandalized vehicles and created terror in the area with sharp weapons like swords and axes in hand. They also damaged the CCTV cameras on Lohekar's plot. Acting upon the information, police inspector Yadav and PSI Kale rushed to the scene.