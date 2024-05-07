Bidri craftsmen to get benefits from Bamu’s patina formulation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chemistry Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started an initiative to impart training to Bidri artisans to use an alternative formulation of chemicals for Bidri clay.

A total of 20 craftsmen are being given training in the first phase to create awareness about an alternative called ‘patina formulation.

It may be noted that Bidri handicraft in India, patronised by Bahamani kings, dates back to the fifteenth century and is nowadays under operational and socio-economic threats. The craft is made of zinc alloy, which poses scientific challenges in the areas of metallurgy, metal oxidation, and surface science.

In the present research, the art, owing to its scientific enigma, is under scrutiny, wherein the handicraft mandates the use of Bidar Fort (Karnataka) clay, which bestows the handicraft its characteristic matt-black patina. The fort is a heritage conservation site and thus poses a threat to the perennial practice of an handicraft. Therefore, it is imperative to document the patina and fort clay.

A team of researchers from Bamu- Bhaskar Sathe, Krishna Priya Rolla and Abhijeet Shelke did research on finding alternative synthesis for Bidri clay. The Central Government’s Department of Science and Technology has funded for project.

The Central Government also granted a patient for a high level of research. The researchers will have to guide artisans of Bidri rat by using the formulation and patent for commercial purposes. A total of 20 craftsmen participated in the training. The researchers team along with Dr Balaji Mulik gave a demonstration to the participants. Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad and Dr Farooque Khan made introductory speeches. Dr Bapu Shingte proposed a vote of thanks.