BJP has brought a new shop in the state divide farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP state president Jayant Patil criticized the BJP government, accusing them of bringing a new shop (BRS) into the state to divide farmers votes. Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day NCP social justice cell, state level worker camp in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, Patil highlighted the decrease in cotton prices from Rs 13,000 to 6,500 under the current government, which led to farmers having to discard onions and tomatoes due to low prices.

He expressed the belief that farmers would express their dissatisfaction in the upcoming elections, prompting the government to employ divisive tactics. Patil emphasized the importance of discussing and preserving the legacies of social reformers such as Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule, and Ahilyabai Holkar. He criticized the current government's inefficiency and mentioned that farmers were forced to sell onions in Telangana due to better prices there, but clarified that this did not mean they would support the BRS. Lokmat Pune edition editor Sanjay Aute, NCP youth congress president Mehboob Shaikh. Organiser Jaydeo Gaikwad, prof Sunil Magre and others were present.