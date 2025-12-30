BJP kept RPI-A hanging until end

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It has seen that BJP, a constituent party of the Mahayuti, kept the Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) waiting until the last moment regarding seat allocation for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections.

Finally, the RPI fielded six candidates, giving them the party's 'B' forms after waiting until 11 am on Tuesday. Notably, the BJP fielded RPI city president Nagaraj Gaikwad, who had performed well in surveys, under its own lotus symbol, instead of fielding him as part of the alliance.

Regarding this, RPI State working president Baburao Kadam said that the BJP kept giving them false assurances about including them in the alliance until the very end.

“We waited for the BJP’s call until 11 am today, but received no response. Our workers had worked tirelessly to ensure the victory of Mahayuti candidates in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. We had reminded them of this, but the leaders of the BJP and the Shinde faction ignored it. Therefore, we have fielded six candidates,” he added.