BJP vs MVA activists at Kranti Chowk on contractual recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambahjiangar: Office-bearers and activists of BJP and Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) came face to face at Kranti Chowk on Saturday after the cancellation of the Government Resolution (GR) of contractual recruitment.

While announcing the cancellation of GR, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insisted that Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Congress on Friday to apologize. He has also accused Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of committing this sin.

On this stand of Fadnavis, the city unit of BJP decided to hold a protest. Accordingly, BJP leaders started agitation in the city under the leadership of BJP city president Shirish Boralkar.

Meanwhile, activists of MVA reached Kranti Chowk to celebrate the cancellation of GR. BJP and MVA office-bearers and activists came face to face at 11 am today.

BJP was trying to burn effigies of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole while MVA members started raising slogans like Rahul Gandhi Zindabad.

National Students’ union of India (NSUI) district president Mohit Jadhav said that this is the success of their young agitators.

“This is the victory of our struggle. We gathered at Kranti Chowk to celebrate this joy with the drums and distribution of sweets.

While we were celebrating peacefully, some BJP workers suddenly came and started shouting slogans in front of us,” he said.

He said that Fadnavis could not bear this failure of first issuing a GR and then cancelling it after seeing the anger of the youth. The slogan war at Kranti Chowk stopped with the intervention of the police. BJP members raised slogans against Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole and Ashok Chavan.

As soon as the leader of the opposition leader Ambadas Danve learned about the incident, he came to the protest site. Workers of Congress and NCP got excited over this.

Sameer Rajurkar, Shalini Bunde, Laxmikant Thete, Jalinder Shendge, Meena Misal, Rajgavrao Wankhede, Rameshwar Bhadve, Amrita Palodkar, Manisha Munde from BJP participated in the agitation. Meanwhile, NSUI city president Diksha Pawar, Youth Congress city president Sagar Nagare, NCP students wing leader Sushil Borde, Rashtravadi Yuvak leader Bhushan Tambe, Dhanashri Kudle, Amar Jagtap, Ajay Gade, Aditya Ragde, Dr Pawan Dongre, Congress leader Dipali Misal, Sheela Magre, Rubina Syed, Nagma Siddiqui and others participated in the protest.