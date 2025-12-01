Blind women cricketers’ World Cup triumph celebrated; From impossible to possible: Indian eves achieve extraordinary feat

JALNA:

The historic victory of the Indian women’s team in the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup for the Blind was celebrated at a felicitation programme ‘Night with Extraordinariness’ organised by the Vikram Team at Agrasen Bhavan, Jalna on Saturday.

Founder of the Vikram Team, Ramesh Bhai Patel said, “We are not merely celebrating the glorious victory we are celebrating the journey from impossible to possible, courage, determination and indomitable will. You have won the hearts of all Indians.”

Patel also felicitated seven-year-old Sara Vartak from Panvel for her extraordinary feat of swimming 36 km in the Arabian Sea in nine hours.

Mahantesh Kivadasannavar, chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and founder managing trustee of Samarthanam Trust, shared insights into the rigorous training and coaching journey of the players.

CABI secretary Shailendra Yadav said, “We fought darkness and selected 16 players from 3,000 girls across nine states. We may have no vision, but we have visionaries.”

The Vikram Team donated Rs 11 lakh to Samarthanam Trust, which works for the welfare and development of blind cricketers.

Team captain Deepika T C from Karnataka spoke about the hardships she faced since childhood due to partial blindness and credited teamwork and collective support for the team’s success. Vice-captain Ganga Kadam from Hingoli stated that the team believed in victory despite all odds.

The programme began with a classical dance performance by Suresh Kohale. Prathi Patil delivered the introductory address. Deepak Rodia conducted the proceedings. Ramesh Bhai Patel, Taraben Patel, Bhavesh Patel and Kajal Patel honoured players and guests.

Players from categories B1 (totally blind), B2 and B3 (partially blind) were felicitated. They included: Karuna Kumari Pangi, Kavya Venkatesh Achar, Simu Das, Jamunarani Tudu, Anu Kumari, Ankita Devi, Basanti Hansda, Sunita Sarathe, Simranjeet Kaur, Prabati Marandi, Kavya Nayakanappalya Ramesh, Deepika T C, Ganga Kadam, Sushma Patel and Durga. Mahantesh, Yadav and team manager Shikha Shetty, Inner Wheel Club president Rakhi Jethliya, Arun Agarwal and Shankar Rao were also felicitated.

Blind cricket is played with a plastic ball containing metal bearings that produce a jingling sound. Teams must field a mix of B1, B2 and B3 players. Many Indian players come from villages, farming families and small towns.