Blood donation camp held

Aurangabad, June 1:

Blood donation is the best donation. Everyone must come forward and donate blood to save the lives of others, said Abhay Patki, vice chairman, Bajaj Auto.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the blood donation camp jointly organised by the Neel Foundation and Duttaji Bhale Blood Bank in the premises of the JBM Pvt Ltd company recently.

In all, 261 donors donated blood in the camp. Deputy commissioner of police Ashok Thorat, director, directorate of labour health and safety Manoj Patil, dy commissioner of labour welfare SM Kulkarni, Govind Huddar, BG Walture, Dr Dilip Dange, unit head Milind Jathar, HR head Sanjay Bhase and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.