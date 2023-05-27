Blood donation camp held by Massia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Taking into consideration the shortage of blood in the blood banks in the city, the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) organised a blood donation camp on May 25 at Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Hall, MIDC Waluj. In all 54 donors donated blood in the camp.

The camp was jointly organised by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and was inaugurated by the managing director of Endress Hauser Automation and Instrumentation Pvt Ltd Sriram Narayanan and senior vice president Sandeep Tulapurkar. Massia president Anil Patil, office bearers, industrialists, workers and citizens participated in the camp in large numbers.