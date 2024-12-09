Blood Donation camp to mark CSMC’s anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The blood donation camp organised by the health section to mark the 42nd anniversary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) received a good response at the municipal headquarters in Town Hall today morning. The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth inaugurated the camp (Day II event).

A total of 36 officers and personnel including chief accounts officer Santosh Wahul, Dr Megha Jogdand, Dr Vaishali Mudgadkar and Dr Praneet Telap donated blood on the occasion.

The head of the Blood Bank at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Bharat Sonawane led the team deployed to collect the donated blood.

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer Avinash Deshmukh, municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, assistant MoH Dr Archana Rane, project nodal officer Dr Prerna Sanklecha, Dr Premlata Karad, Dr Shaileja Mapari, Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar and others were present on the occasion.