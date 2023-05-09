Board begins enquiry in handwriting mismatch case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started a probe on Tuesday about the handwriting mismatch case.

The State Board conducted HSC and SSC examinations in February and March.

Some moderators found that different handwriting of different answers in 400 answer books of Physics subject paper of the students of Beed and Hingoli districts only. The Board received a report from the moderators.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of MSBSHSE started the probe today and it will continue up to May 12. The students of Beed district were called on the first day of the probe today. Questions like how the change in the handwriting of answers took place, whether was there any mass copying and who wrote the answers to the students who were accompanied by their parents. Many students in their clarification expressed surprise when wrote answers in their answer books.

Centre chiefs to be enquired if required

Divisional chairman Anil Sable said that the serious incident came to light in the Physics subject paper of HSC. “Students were asked for the enquiry as part of natural justice. The probe of two districts' students will continue up to May 12. The students' replies were taken in writing. Centre chiefs and invigilators will be called for the probe if required. The decision about the action as per the norms of the Board,” he added.