BoM employees to strike on Jan 27

Aurangabad: All the unions operating in Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) together have given a call for one day nationwide strike on January 27, on the issue of adequate recruitment in all the cadres, abolishing of the cadre of part time sub-staff and outsourcing of the regular and perennial jobs.

According to a statement, during the last 10 years, banks business has grown by 250 percent while staff is reduced by 20 percent and thus staff is hard pressed. Due to acute staff shortages employees are unable to provide efficient customer service. Employees are working under immense pressure and physical and mental stress. Despite unions raising the issue, management has turned a blind eye and thus the strike has become inevitable. The striking employees in Aurangabad will hold demonstrations in front of the BoM regional office.