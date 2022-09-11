Book 'Manavtecha Sandesh' released

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

A book ‘Manavtecha Sandesh’ was released in a programme held in the city on Sunday. The book is a compilation of articles written by Naushad Usman to promote communal harmony and the values of Islam.

The South Maharashtra chapter of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) hosted the programme.

Prominent writer Sheshrao Chavan released the book. Dr Iqbal Minne (writer and radiologist), Abdul Wajid Quadri (city president, Jamat-e-Islami Hind), Salman Khan (president, SIO South Maharashtra), Asef Qureshi and others were present.

Speaking at the event, Naushad Usman said Islam is a blessing and mercy for all humanity. Wajid Quadri said that there is a need to answer the looming hatred with love as Islamophobia is being spread at the national and international levels intentionally.