Book on ‘Abraham Lincoln’ released

Aurangabad: “Abraham Lincoln is one of the leading and inspirational heroes. His character was formed through reading, perseverance, hard work and his unparallel work for slaves. Efforts should be made to show such character to the students,” said Ramakant Kathmore, Joint Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Traning (SCERT), Pune.

He was speaking in a programme organised in the city on Wednesday to release a book titled ‘Abraham Lincoln' written by Dr Sanjay Gaikwad. This is the 7th book of Dr Gaikwad.

Vice-Chancellor of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole has written the blurb of the book.

Deputy Director of the SCERT Dr Kamaladevi Awte, head of the Department of English Language of the Council-Arun Sangolkar, Dr Vishal Tayde, Hemant Babar, Deepak Mali, Ajay Funde and others were present.