Book ‘Unhatil Chhayadar Vriksha’ release in MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A book ‘Unhatil Chhayadar Vriksha’ based on the inspiring life journey of the Chancellor of MGM University Ankushrao Kadam was held in a programme held at Rukmini Hall on Saturday.

Madhukarrao Gaikwad, former Vice Chancellor of Swami Ramanand Tirth Marathwada University presided over the function. Dr Anwar Ahmed Siddiqui (coordinator of the Translation Course at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha), Anuradha Kadam, Social Activist Mehtab Khan Pathan and author of the book Dr Tasneem Patel were seated on the dais.

Speaking at the event, Madhukarrao Gaikwad said, “Writing a biography or autobiography is the most difficult process in the field of literature. This book written by Dr Patel on the life of Ankushrao Kadam sheds light on many aspects of his life.”

Dr Anwar Siddiqui said, "We can learn about simple life and high thinking by looking at his (AnkushraoKadam)life. The word 'impossible' was never there in his journey to this day." Dr Samina Pathan conducted the proceedings of the programme.