Borgaonkar given farewell after serving 35-yrs in HelpAge India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prakash Borgaonkar retired recently from HelpAge India after serving for 35 years. HelpAge India is a non-profit Non-Government Organisation (NGO) that works for disadvantaged elderly senior citizens of the country. He joined the NOG as an executive and retired as head of Maharashtra and Goa States of the organisation recently. He was given farewell in a programme held recently. During his tenure, he sensitized more than 6 lakh students on age care and related problems by way of giving value education.