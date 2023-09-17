Brothers kill sister over honour killing

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In an incident of honour killing, two brothers kill their married sister with an axe on the suspicion of her love affair with a youth at Raksha Shivar in Soyegaon tehsil on Saturday morning. The Fardapur police have booked the victim’s parents and two brothers. All the accused have been arrested and they have been remanded in police custody till September 20. The deceased has been identified as Chandrakalabai Dhondiba Bavaskar (35).

Police said, Chandrakalabai, a resident of Tondapur in Jamner tehsil was living with her parents in Soyegaon tehsil for the past few days due to a dispute with her husband. He has a son and a daughter. Her parents and brothers suspected that she had an affair with a youth from Tondapur.

On Saturday at around 11 am, Chandrakalabai came running to the farm of Shamim Shah Kasam Shah at Raksha Shivar and told him that her parents and brothers were trying to kill her over the suspicion of her love affair. Hence, Shamim asked her to hide in the cow shed on the farm. After some time, her brothers Krishna and Shivaji Dhondiba Bavaskar came searching here and they had an axe in hand. They found her in the shed and attacked her with the axe on her head. She died on the spot. Her parents also came on the spot after some time. Shamim then went to Pahur police station and informed them about the incident. The Pahur police then informed the Fardapur police as the crime was committed in their jurisdiction. API Bharat More and other officers went to the spot and made the panchanama. The body was then sent to the Soyegaon rural hospital for postmortem. Sillod sub-division police officer Dr Dineshkumar Kolhe visited and inspected the crime scene.

Based on the complaint lodged by Shamim Shah, a case has been registered against the victim’s father Dhondiba Bavaskar, mother Sehwantabai, and brothers Krishana and Shivaji.