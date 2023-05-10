Brothers, other pilfer electricity worth Rs 18L

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSRTC) flying squad conducted a raid at three places and unveiled power thefts.

The squad raided a house in Cantonment and unveiled a electricity pilferage for the past 17 months and amounting to Rs 18 lakh. A case has been registered against 3 persons including two brothers and three others with Cantonment police station.

Police said, MSEDCL flying squad deputy executive engineer Pappu Gore in his complaint mentioned that Pawan Dhondiram Pandit (Plot No. 10, Kasambari Dargah, Padegaon) stole 75,778 units of electricity worth Rs 12.76 lakh. After negotiation, Pandit was permitted to pay only Rs 9 lakh, but he even did not pay it.

In another incident, MSEDCL officer Suraj Gheware lodged a complaint against Jeevan Dhondiram Pandit of a power theft of Rs 5.35 lakh. He stole 33,010 units of electricity. The negotiable amount given to him was Rs 2.10.

Similarly, Sukhbirsingh Chandok, Jasdeepsingh Chandok and Surjeet Kaur Bedi (Osmanpura) stole 2,714 units of electricity amounting to Rs 42,520 in 56 months. All the three cases have been registered with Cantonment police station while PSI Suresh Jire is further investigating the case.

One case in Cidco

A owner of Sai Chhaya Hotel, Vilas Ramdas Raut stole electricity worth Rs 79,650 and caused losses to the company. He was permitted to pay the negotiable amount of Rs 10,000, but he did not pay. Hence, based on the complaint lodged by Sachin Jadhav, a case has been registered against Raut with Cidco police station.