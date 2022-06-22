Brutally attacked police officer critical

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 22:

Senior PI of Jinsi police station Vyankatesh Kendre after a brutal attack on Tuesday was admitted to Apex Hospital. Now, he is shifted to MGM Hospital. His condition is said to be critical while he is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Meanwhile, the attacker Mujahed Shaikh has been remanded in police custody till June 25.

A programme was organised at Jinsi police station by the residents to felicitate PI Vyankatesh Kendre for completing three years in Jinsi police station and for his excellent work. After the programme, many people were standing at the police station premises and were chatting with each other. Accused Shaikh Mujahed Shaikh Osman (55, Katkat Gate) who is an ex-police man taken voluntary retirement came at police station. He started abusing PI Kendre, took a knife from his pocket, and stabbed Kendre in chest. When he tried to stab him in stomach, Kendre hold his hand and hence sustained a severe hand injury.

Kendre was immediately rushed to Apex Hospital. However, he had severe internal and external bleeding and his condition became critical. Hence, he was shifted to MGM Hospital where he is being treated in ICU.

CP waiting in hospital

On receiving the information, CP Dr. Nikhil Gupta immediately rushed to the hospital and waited here till late at night. He contacted various doctors in the city to get better treatment for Kendre. Along with Dr Gupta, two DCPs, ACPs and PIs of all the police stations were also present at the hospital.

Accused attacks Police employees

After the attack, the police were taking accused Mujahed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for his medical test in a police van. He attacked the police employees and the van driver. The driver lost control of the van, but showing alertness immediately gained control of the van averting a major mishap.