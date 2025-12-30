BSP fields 22 candidates in municipal elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BSP has fielded 22 candidates for the municipal corporation elections. In the previous election, the party had won five corporator seats. The party had initially considered forming an alliance with AIMIM statewide to gain control of the corporation, but BSP supremo mayawati rejected the proposal from the state committee. Ultimately, the state committee decided that all local self-government elections would be contested independently.

Mukund Sonawane, the party’s state general secretary and Marathwada zone in-charge, announced the first list of 10 candidates on Thursday, followed by a second list of 12 candidates. Among the 22 nominees, candidates from scheduled castes, other backward classes, and general categories are included. The strategy, planned by Mukund Sonawane and the state executive committee, aims to secure the maximum number of wins in the Marathwada zone.