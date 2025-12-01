Burglars break into businessman’s flat, steal jewellery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Burglars broke into the flat of a businessman while no one was at home and made away with gold jewellery weighing around two tolas, silver articles, and cash, collectively valued at nearly Rs 2.75 lakh. The incident took place on the afternoon of December 20 between 2.15 pm and 6.30 pm at Girikunj Society in Kanchanwadi.

The complainant, Gajanan Kurpatwar (52), a resident of Flat No. 3, Laxminagar, reported that the thief stole a 13.5-gram gold necklace, 3.5-gram gold earrings, a mangalsutra, artificial jewellery, a 58-gram silver chain, a 42-gram silver chain, and Rs 10,000 in cash. A case has been registered at Satara police station.