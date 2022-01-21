Burning of power cable disrupts water supply

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

The water supply in many parts of the city is likely to be disrupted tomorrow as the cubical meter cable of the sub-station supplying power to the Nakshatrawadi pumphouse got burnt today (Friday) at around 2 pm. As a result, the pumphouse lifting 56 MLD of water through the main pipeline was halted for five hours.

The press release issued by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande, " The cubical metering's cable kit in the MSEDCL's sub-station got burnt suddenly. This disrupted the functioning of the pumping station. The MSEDCL through AMC undertook the task of replacing the damaged portion as well as joint on war-footing and succeeded in restoring the power supply of the pumping station at around 7 pm." Meanwhile, the pumping of water was halted till the repair work was underway. Hence some parts of the city will be facing disruption in water supply tomorrow, stated the release.