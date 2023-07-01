CA Day celebrated in ICAI branch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated C A DAY on Saturday.

Since this was the 75th CA Day, the city branch, ASG Eye Hospital, MGM Blood Centre, CIIGMA Hospital and MGM Institute of Physiotherapy jointly organised various camps including free eye check-up, blood donation, health check-up, physiotherapy camps at the ICAI Bhavan.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao said that the branch also held its Annual General Meeting for all CA Members today. Branch Vice-chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, secretary CA Mahesh Indani, treasurer CA Kedar Pande, CA Amol Godha, CA Yogesh Agrawal and other CAs were present at the function.