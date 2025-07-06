CA-Intermediate toppers speak

Kept myself away from social media

Meet Manoj Jain (AIR-5th, CA Intermediate): I kept myself away from social media while doing preparations for the examination. Since I am I am interested in finance, I decided to pursue CA after 12th. My father is a doctor by profession, however, he never insisted on pursuing a medical course. On the contrary, he supported this course. My watch has a photo of my mother Sheetal Jain and father Dr Manoj Jain who are always with me and inspire me.

I scored 95 per cent in class 10 and 96 per cent in class 12. While preparing for ‘CA Intermediate’, he studied for 8 to 10 hours every day.

Sarthak Raosaheb Kolpe (AIR 49th, CA Intermediate ): I could not believe that I am in the merit list of CA Intermediate. As my father Raosaheb Kolpe is a tax practitioner, I decided to become a CA. While doing preparations for the examination, I kept myself completely away from social media. I secured 95.83 pc in HSC. When the result was declared, I saw marks only, later, I learnt about the rank. I could believe for a moment about the name in the All India Rankers list as I did not expect it. I will make efforts to be on the merit list of the CA-Final examination.