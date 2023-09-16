Cabinet disappoints host of meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The cabinet meeting was hosted by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the Smart City Office. Pinning high hopes, the host has submitted proposals valuing Rs 2,000 crore for approval in the cabinet meeting, but had to taste disappointment as nothing much has fallen in its kitty. Not a single proposal has been passed in the cabinet meeting.

The host insisted the state government conduct the cabinet meeting in the Smart City Office headquarters. After selection of the venue, the host was running from pillar to post to make all the preparations up to the mark along with CSMC and Smart City Office teams since the last one week.

In addition, it had also spent Rs 4 crore, on the painting and tarring of roads inside the Smart City Office campus, illumination of city landmarks, flyovers, dividers of important roads etc.

The cabinet meeting, however, started half an hour before the scheduled time. Afterwards, the chief minister announced a package for Marathwada. However, it has come to notice that in general there was no provision of adequate funds for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Hence the kitty of the host was left empty.

The list of demanded proposals

Laying of drainage pipeline in No Network Area (Rs 550 cr), Development of old DP roads (Rs 300 cr), Construction of Storm Water Drain (Rs 100 cr), Construction of Multi-utility Ducts (Rs 150 cr), Development of Crematoriums and Graveyards ( Rs 100 cr), Construction of compound walls on nullahs and removing encroachments (Rs 100 cr), Hi-tech ladder machine for Fire Brigade (Rs 25 cr), Installation of solar systems on various municipal buildings (Rs 50 cr) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum (Rs 15 cr).