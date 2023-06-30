Cabinet expansion in July!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The cabinet expansion in the centre and the state are not interlinked. The expansion of the state cabinet will be done in July”, informed deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis while talking to reporters at Chikalthana Airport on Friday.

He said, there are several issues related to the development of the state that has to be discussed at the centre. Meetings are held to discuss these issues and for which we have to go to the centre.

Fadnavis was in the city on Friday. He interacted with the newsmen at the Chikalthana Airport upon his arrival. He said, we are concerned with the state cabinet expansion and we are not aware of the central cabinet expansion. We are more interested in the state cabinet. We are also willing for the expansion and chief minister Eknath Shinde will take a decision. I can assure that the expansion will be held in July.

The issue of cabinet expansion was much in discussion as it was not done even after the completion of one year of the BJP and Shinde group government. The discussion has come to an end with the announcement by the deputy cm.