Cabinet vows for overall development of Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The cabinet meeting took decisions relating to various departments like Water Resources, Public Works, Planning, Rural Development, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry etc to give a push to the development of Marathwada.

Important Highlights

Approval of revised development plan of Shri Kshetra Grishneshwar Mandir (Ellora) - Rs 156.63 cr.

Approval of development plan of Shri Tulja Bhavani Mandir - Rs 1328 cr.

Development of Shri Kshetra Aundha Nagnath Pilgrimage - Rs 60.35 cr.

Approval of development plan of Shri Murdeshwar Mahadev Mandir (in Sillod tehsil) - Rs 45 cr.

Development Plan of Sai Baba Teerthshetra (Pathri) - Rs 91.80 cr.

Erection of Dagdabai Shelke’s statue (at Dhopteshwar) - Rs 5 cr.

Benefit to 1600 girls of Sugarcane-cutters under Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Yojana (in Beed district) - Rs 80.05 cr.

Repairing and reconstruction of Nizam-era schools in Marathwada - Rs 200 cr.

State-of-the-art Sports University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Rs 656.38 cr.

International Cricket Stadium at Kalagram (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

Approval of providing milking animals to farmers in 8600 villages of the region - Rs 3,225 cr.

Approval to development of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Conceptual Gardens in Fardapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Rs 50 cr.

Development of Hatti Bet as tourist spot in Udgir tehsil - Rs 5 cr.

Development of Matsyodaridevi Sansthan in Ambad tehsil - Rs 40 cr.

Development of various heritage sites and temples in the region - Rs 253.70 cr.

Construction of district collectorate building in Beed - Rs 63.68 cr.

Development of MIDC in Vasmat, Chakur, Wadwani, Mauje Shirsala (in Parli tehsil). Approval of MIDC in Udgir and Jalkot.

Upgradation of District Sports Complex (Parbhani) - Rs 15 cr.

Development of 300-km-long roads in Marathwada - Rs 2,400 cr.

Development of 1030 km long road in region on Hybrid Annuity Model - Rs 10,300 cr.

Beautification of Godavari Ghat (in Nanded) on the lines of Sabarmati Ghat - Rs 100 cr.

Four-laning of Latur-Barshi-Temburni Highway.

Erecting CCTV network in Nanded City - Rs 100 cr.

Renovation of 18 Nizam-era police stations - Rs 92.80 cr.

Modernisation of major bus stands in the region.

1197 e-buses in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division - Rs 421 cr.

Motor Training Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division - Rs 135.61 cr.

Installation of Intelligent Traffic Management System on Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar National Highway - Rs 188.19 cr.

Approval of proposals valuing Rs 3059.21 crore for recommendation under the Central Government’s Amrut 2.0 Mission. It includes the city’s new water supply scheme (Rs 2740.75 cr); sewage development project of Satara-Deolai (Rs 175.68 cr) and development and beautification of Kamal Talao

(Rs 2.78 cr).

Ayurved Park in Parli Vaijanath

Shahaji Raje Bhosale Memorial at Ellora

Foreign Scholarship for minority students pursuing post graduate courses and Ph.D education.

Establishing Minority Development commissionerate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and independent offices at each district level.

Internet connectivity to 432 gram panchayats in the region - Rs 286 cr.

Information Museum in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded on university campuses to inform and educate about Marathwada Mukti Sangram Movement.