Cambridgites upholds tradition of extraordinary results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students of Cambridge School did their Alma mater proud by achieving exceptional results in the ICSE grade X result. A total of 210 students appeared for the examination this year. Of them, 80 students achieved a percentage of 90 and above followed by 67 students scoring between 80 pc to 89 pc, 38 students got 70 pc and the rest of the candidates received 60 pc and above.

Sawani Walture topped the school with 99 pc, followed by Mitali Kabra with 98.6 pc and Vibha Surana with 97.6 pc respectively.

A total of 23 students in Computer Application, two students in Mathematics and 1 student in Commercial Studies got a perfect 100. The management, Principal and staff of Cambridge School congratulated the students on this excellent achievement.