Campaign gathers momentum with meetings and foot marches led by minister Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the municipal corporation elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party stepped up its campaign in the east and central constituencies under the leadership of OBC Welfare minister Atul Save. Save addressed meetings in support of party candidates and led foot marches, appealing to voters to support the BJP. He also inaugurated campaign offices of BJP candidates in two Prabhags of the east and central constituencies.

Campaign offices of BJP candidates from Prabhags nos. 21, 23 and 17 were inaugurated by minister Atul Save, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLA Sanjay Kenekar and city district president Kishor Shitole.

Following the inaugurations, foot marches taken out through various localities in the Prabhags received an enthusiastic response. Party workers raised slogans, creating a charged atmosphere. At several places, women performed traditional aarti for minister Save and expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory in the municipal elections. The foot marches passed through Cidco N-3, Cidco N-4, Parijat Nagar, Jaybhavani Nagar, Thakre Nagar, Maya Nagar, Sant Tukoba Nagar, ST Colony, Jijamata Colony and Vivekanand Nagar. Participation of party workers was significant.

Leaders and office-bearers present expressed confidence that the BJP is strengthening its position in all three constituencies and will continue its winning momentum in the municipal elections.