Candidates briefed by police ahead of Municipal Elections

Police commissioner Pravin Pawar instructed candidates to strictly follow the model code of conduct and Election Commission guidelines. He emphasized that social media posts must not be controversial or hurt public sentiments. The police are monitoring all election-related posts with 24-hour cyber patrolling, and strict action will be taken against violations. Mobile phones are prohibited within 100 meters of polling stations. Candidates were also advised not to create conflicts with officials or staff. Booth mandaps can only be set up in permitted areas, which will be inspected to prevent crowding. FIRs filed against workers and officials in the past week were shared with candidates. Deputy commissioners of police and station-level officers were also present. Preparations are in place for safe and peaceful elections.